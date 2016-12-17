Over 40 crore workers affected by note ban: AAP

more-in

The AAP today claimed that over 40 crore workers in organised and unorganised sector of the country have been affected by demonetisation.

AAP’s Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri said business in markets like Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh etc have witnessed a decline of 70-80 per cent.

He claimed that even big companies have started laying off people.

AAP’s Delhi unit Convenor Dilip Pandey said the Centre’s demonetisation decision has driven the nation to an “economic slowdown.”

“Developed nations have stayed away from the decision of demonetisation, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has driven the world’s largest economy into a mess,” he said.

In a surprise move, the Modi government had on November 8 decided to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Many political parties, including Congress, AAP, Left, TMC, SP, BSP etc have come out against the move.