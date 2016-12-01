Old Rs. 500 notes can’t be used at tolls for payments below Rs. 200

A motorist paying the tax to the personnel at Toll Plaza on the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

After demonetisation, the Centre withdrew toll tax collection from 365 toll plazas on national highways till December 2 midnight.

Commuters will not be able to use old Rs. 500 notes at national highway toll booths for making payments below Rs. 200 from December 2, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said here on Thursday.

“The old Rs. 500 notes will be accepted till the midnight of December 15, but this will only be for purchasing FASTags and for making toll payments of more than Rs 200,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Following demonetisation, the Centre withdrew toll tax collection from 365 toll plazas at national highways till December 2 midnight. “The collection of toll at all toll plazas on national highways across the country will resume from the midnight of December 2,” the Ministry said.

The Centre said all toll plazas have been equipped with adequate numbers of swipe machines for accepting payments using credit or debit cards. Toll fee can also be paid through electronic wallets, it said.

“As for making cash payments, the highway users are being requested to carry adequate change with them to avoid delay,” it said.

Commuters using FASTags will get a 10 per cent discount on toll fee. FASTags can be installed on to the windshield of the vehicle, and toll payments are made directly from the pre-paid account linked to it, the Ministry said.