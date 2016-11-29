NIA gets nod to prosecute Masood Azhar

more-in

The Home Ministry on Monday gave the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sanction to prosecute Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and three others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for conspiring and masterminding the terror attack at the Pathankot airbase on January 2.

The NIA is all set to file a charge sheet against Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf and two handlers — Shahid Latif and Kashif Jaan — in a few days.

An official said the sanction from the Home Ministry was required when an accused was to be tried under the UAPA.

Four fidayeens (suicide attackers) had stormed the Pathankot airbase after infiltrating from across the border in the early hours of December 31. They killed seven security personnel.