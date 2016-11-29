NIA arrests one more terror suspect in Madurai

Terror suspects, who were arrested in Madurai by the National Investigation Agency, are being brought to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur, near Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

They were targeting the judiciary, says NIA

One more terror suspect, Samsudeen alias ‘Karuvayan’ Samsudeen, associated with the Base Movement (an outfit inspired by al-Qaeda) was arrested by the NIA here on Tuesday.

Four of those arrested, N. Abbas Ali (27), M. Samsun Kareem Raja (23), M. Ayub Ali (25) and Samsudeen were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court at Melur near here in the evening for transit remand.

The fifth suspect, Suleiman (23), arrested in Chennai, was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet.

They will be produced before the Special Court of NIA in Bengaluru constituted to deal with the Mysuru court bomb blast case.