National

NIA arrests one more terror suspect in Madurai

Terror suspects, who were arrested in Madurai by the National Investigation Agency, are being brought to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur, near Madurai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

more-in

They were targeting the judiciary, says NIA

One more terror suspect, Samsudeen alias ‘Karuvayan’ Samsudeen, associated with the Base Movement (an outfit inspired by al-Qaeda) was arrested by the NIA here on Tuesday.

Four of those arrested, N. Abbas Ali (27), M. Samsun Kareem Raja (23), M. Ayub Ali (25) and Samsudeen were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court at Melur near here in the evening for transit remand.

The fifth suspect, Suleiman (23), arrested in Chennai, was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet.

They will be produced before the Special Court of NIA in Bengaluru constituted to deal with the Mysuru court bomb blast case.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu Madurai National
Madurai
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
NIA may take over probe into blasts
NIA detains four youths for blasts in courts
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 4:24:34 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/NIA-arrests-one-more-terror-suspect-in-Madurai/article16721360.ece

© The Hindu