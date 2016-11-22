Moin Qureshi returns to India, to face ED probe

more-in

Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi has returned to India and is expected to join today investigations before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing his role in a money laundering case.

Officials said Qureshi arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here last night after which ED sleuths served him a court-issued directive to present himself before the agency today.

They said the businessman is expected to depose before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, as per directives of the court.

The Delhi High court, while hearing a plea filed by Qureshi, had last month directed him to return to India by mid-November and appear before the agency for questioning in this case.

The meat exporter is facing probes by ED as well as the I-T department for alleged tax evasion, money laundering among others.

The Income Tax department had sometime back issued notices to Qureshi under the new Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 as probe led it to few foreign assets owned or held by the meat exporter and his family in an alleged illegal manner as they were not declared or reported to Indian tax authorities.

The case emerged after tax department first carried out searches against Qureshi and his firm AMQ Group on February 15, 2014.

The meat exporter had on October 15 left the country from the IGI airport here despite a Look Out Circular issued by the ED against him.

The agency had also asked the CBI to probe the role of public servants in allegedly favouring Qureshi in his deals.