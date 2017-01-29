National

Modi calls on youth to install BHIM app

New Delhi: Army action being perform by cadets during the Prime Minister's NCC Rally 2017, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI1_28_2017_000124B)   | Photo Credit: PTI

Stressing the benefits of a cashless economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the youth to use the BHIM app and develop a habit of digital payments.

“Remembering Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, download the BHIM app on your mobile phones and make digital payments. Make it a habit of the members of your family. Tell the shopkeeper where you do transactions. You cannot imagine how much you are serving the nation,” he said addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally.

Stating that the country is moving towards digital currency, Mr. Modi said that NCC cadets had played an instrumental role in that endeavour. “If we can go digital, we can save nation’s money,” he said. — Special Correspondent

Jan 29, 2017

