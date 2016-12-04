Modi, Ghani hold bilateral meeting in Amritsar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during the Heart of Asia meeting at Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: @MEAIndia

Mr. Modi and Mr. Ghani jointly inaugurate the ministerial deliberations at the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday held a bilateral meeting in Amritsar before the commencement of the Heart of Asia ministerial conference.

“Beginning together before the Heart of Asia Ministerial. PM Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani hold an important bilateral meeting,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Ghani would jointly inaugurate the ministerial deliberations at the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference, which would see participation of over eight Foreign Ministers and other dignitaries of 14 participating countries.