Missing An-32 worst incident of my tenure: Air Chief

The incident of the missing An-32 transport aircraft is the worst memory of my tenure as Air Chief, said Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Arup Raha on Wednesday.

Addressing the media as he hangs his boots on December 31, ACM Raha said major set backs were the terror attack on Pathankot air base and the missing An-32.

“We have learnt our lessons. We are well prepared to tackle terror attacks,” he said.

The IAF An-32 medium transport aircraft took off on a routine weekly courier flight from Chennai to Port Blair on July 22 at 08:30 am with six crew and 23 personnel but never reached the destination.

ACM Raha said that despite extensive efforts on the surface and sub-surface domains the 29 missing personnel could not be located.

“We have flown over 300 sorties and more than 1,000 hours over the area of interest. But we could not locate it. We have approached the government to contract agencies abroad with the capability,” he observed.

Some 30 odd objects resembling that of the missing aircraft were identified at depths of 3.5 kms. A Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) was pressed in to bring back the objects but after 10 were brought back it malfunctioned. Repairs are now being carried out to get it back into service.