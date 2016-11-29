Mini-nukes pose a big threat, says Austrian negotiator

more-in

‘Proliferation of small nuclear weapons increases the likelihood of use in a conflict scenario’

: A leading global nuclear negotiator has sought India’s support for a new U.N.-backed resolution to ban nuclear weapons. Franz Josef Kuglitsch, chief of the disarmament division of Austria, which hosts the headquarters of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), cautions that there is an “increased likelihood” of the use of mini- nukes.

“We are seeing signs that small nuclear weapons are being produced [by the nuclear weapon states]. Proliferation of such weapons increases the likelihood that they would be used in a conflict scenario,” said Mr. Kuglitsch at a think tank event here, expressing Austria’s support for starting negotiation from 2017 for a new treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons. The assessment on smaller tactical battlefields weapons is significant in view of bellicose comments by the defence ministers of Pakistan and India regarding nuclear weapons made against the backdrop of growing tension over reported ceasefire violation across the Line of Control.

In view of the proliferation of battlefield nuclear weapons, Mr. Kuglitsch said that there was an urgent need to bring the treaty to ban nuclear weapons, for which a historic resolution known as L41 was adopted on October 27 at the U.N. General Assembly with 123 nations voting in favour and 38 against, with 16 abstentions. While most of the nuclear-armed countries voted against the resolution, India and Pakistan abstained from the resolution, which aims to bring a “legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons”.

“There is a groundswell in the international community for such a measure,” he said.

“If 124 countries can sign up immediately, then we can build pressure on those unwilling to sign.”