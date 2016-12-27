Militants open fire after police stop load carrier in Kashmir’s Pulwama

more-in

Suspected militants opened fired on a civilian and a police patrol in two separate incidents in Kashmir valley on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:15 pm, militants disembarked from a car and fired at Bashir Ahmad Sheikh at Ashtengoo village of Bandipora, 40 km north of Srinagar.

Police officials said the victim, also a former municipality ward number, sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen. “He was shifted to the district hospital treatment as his conditions continue to be critical,” said the spokesman.

Preliminary reports suggest he was associated with the Congress and runs local cable network.

In a separate incident, militants late Tuesday evening opened fire at a police patrol in south Kashmir’s volatile Pulwama district, 30 km away from Srinagar.

The exchange of fire took place when the police stopped a load carrier in Lassipora area. “The militants aboard the vehicle fired at the police party. No one was injured,” said a police official.

The armed militants and the driver fled from the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab the militants. The vehicle has been seized.