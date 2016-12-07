Mayawati attacks RSS on Ambedkar jayanti

more-in

December 6, 1992 was “chosen” for the demolition of Babri Masjid as the BJP-RSS wanted to indicate that they did not believe in the “secular Constitution” framed by B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati claimed on Tuesday. December 6 marked the 24th anniversary of the Babri demolition and the 61st death anniversary of Babasaheb.

As has been the trend in the State, especially in Ayodhya, the day was mourned as a “black day” by those condemning the demolition while Hindutva groups celebrated it as “shourya diwas”.

Reaching out to Muslims, Ms. Mayawati said, “The RSS-BJP want to change the Constitution and impose Hindutva and establish a communal and casteist system in the country,” she said in a 90-minute long speech. cautioned Dalits against the outreach of the BJP-RSS, saying they wanted to review reservations and to financially weaken the community.