Mamata flight landing row: Six pilots taken off duty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered suspension of six pilots of IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet involved in a controversy related to delay of a flight carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Kolkata airport last week.

The aviation regulator’s inquiry has found that none of the three planes awaiting air traffic controller (ATC)’s clearance for landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday night were low on fuel and the pilots were suspended for showing haste in landing by claiming a fuel crisis to the ATC, a senior DGCA official told The Hindu.

“All the six pilots have been suspended for a week for creating a mischief related to fuel in a bid to land early. All the pilots were seeking priority landing,” the official said. The air traffic controller based in Kolkata has been asked to go for a corrective training, the official added.

The incident had led to a ruckus in Parliament last week with Trinamool Congress MPs alleging that the Air Traffic Control didn’t allow the IndiGo flight carrying Ms. Banerjee to land immediately despite the plane being allegedly low on fuel, endangering the safety of the West Bengal Chief Minister. An Air India plane was ahead of the IndiGo aircraft in the landing queue followed by the SpiceJet aircraft.

The airlines are unhappy with the DGCA decision and Air India and IndiGo are planning to take up the matter with the regulator. “We are baffled by the DGCA’s action. The grounds for suspension are not clear. Whenever there is congestion at the airport, planes are asked to hold. Our aircraft was on hold for 20 minutes and since Air India plane were ahead of IndiGo’s, the pilot wanted to land first,” an Air India official, requesting anonymity said.

The Air India official said that the airline was told that the pilots didn’t use the correct terminology while stating their fuel position to the ATC. “We will ask the DGCA to revoke the suspension,” the official added.

An IndiGo spokesperson said it is taking the matter in greater detail with the DGCA and there was no violation or breach of any regulatory requirement in this case. “IndiGo Captain had followed all SOPs as laid by the regulator,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As per norms, every aircraft should carry enough fuel to allow 30-40 minutes of hovering and travelling to the nearest diversion airport.

IndiGo had said that misinterpretation of information by the ATC led to fire engines and ambulances being stationed at the Kolkata airport at the time of the aircraft landing.