Mamata announces ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign

Describing the demonetisation of high-value currency notes and the subsequent remonetisation as the biggest scam in post-Independence India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the Trinamool Congress would launch a week-long campaign, with the slogan Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao, on January 1, the party’s foundation day.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with party leaders here, Ms. Banerjee asked why no report on demonetisation was not tabled in Parliament when it passed two Bills, despite disruptions.

“The country is not safe under his leadership. On the slogan of Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao, we will have campaigns across the State,” she said. “Now, Alibaba and four aides are taking all decisions, even the Finance Minister doesn’t know about it. Only God knows what is happening in the country. They are bulldozing the people, the country and even their party [the BJP],” Ms. Banerjee said in a dig at the Prime Minister.

‘Govt. now faceless’

Ms. Banerjee said demonetisation had affected people from all sections. “Banks have become cashless and your government has become faceless,” she said.

“From sunrise to sundown, this government is changing decisions more than a hundred times,” she remarked. Ms. Banerjee asked the TMC leaders to counter the BJP on demonetisation and other issues.

