Kejriwal demands probing of source of political parties’ funds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded setting up of a commission to probe source of funding of political parties.

He also questioned the central government’s decision to exempt political parties from paying income tax while depositing old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

He sought to link the Centre’s tax exemption decision to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, suggesting the announcement was outcome of the parleys between the two.

“Common people are being investigated if they deposit Rs 2.5 lakh individually. But if political parties are not going to be investigated even if they deposit Rs. 2,500 crore following the decision, then it is wrong."

“We demand setting up of an independent commission to probe into bank account details of political parties over the past five years, to investigate into their sources of funding,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He also asked the Centre to make public details of money deposited by all political parties post-demonetisation and sought removal of the “less than Rs. 20,000 donation cap” for tax exemption, saying “each paisa the parties receive should be declared”.

“The income tax returns filed by AAP right from its formation until now are being enquired into. We are presenting each of the receipts and vouchers to the income tax department. We are not scared, what are the other parties like BJP scared of? Why shouldn't they be probed?” he asked.