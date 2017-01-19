Kalyan Singh’s grandson set to make a grand entry

On June 24, 1991, Kalyan Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time, ushering in a period that altered the political climate of the state. His tenure is best remembered for the demolition of the Babri Masjid by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992, leading to his resignation on “moral grounds.”

That day in June also has a special meaning — his grandson Sandeep Singhwas born that day. “The day of my birth proved to be lucky for my babuji,” says Sandeep.

More than 25 years later, Sandeep is set to make his political debut from the very seat his grandfather won in 1967 as a Jana Sangh candidate. Sandeep has been nominated the BJP candidate from Atrauli in Aligarh.

“It is an early start. I am just 25. There is some pressure. My whole family has been serving people for the last many years. I have to carry forward his [Kalyan Singh’s] legacy. I have faith I can do it,” says Sandeep, whose only political relevance is his family’s clout in the Lodh-populated region.

Sandeeep graduated in commerce from Delhi University before moving to the U.K to secure a Masters degree in Public Relations from Leeds University. He returned to India last year and was unveiled to public by his grandfather during a public function celebrating the legacy of Avanti Bai Lodi in Bulandshahr. Kalyan’s son and Sandeep’s father, BJP MP from Etah, Rajvir Singh was also present on the dais.

A political novice, Sandeep’s nomination could seem in contradiction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand against dynasty politics but the young man is not bothered. “I got the ticket only because of my grandfather and my family. I cannot deny that. But since I have got an opportunity to serve the people, I will give it my all. If you have the will to serve people, then there is no harm in joining [politics]. Viewing this as dynasty politics is wrong,” he told The Hindu.

Sandeep believes he has got the local arithmetic in his favour. In Atrauli, Sandeep will be hoping for a consolidation of his family’s traditional voters, including his own caste bloc, the Lodi Rajputs, an OBC caste concentrated in the region. His mother Prem Lata Devi lost the seat in 2012 to the Samajwadi Party’s Viresh Yadav; the BJP’s candidate stood fourth with a mere 11 per cent vote.

She fought as a Jan Kranti Party (Rashtrawadi) candidate, an outfit, Kalyan Singh founded after skewering ties with the BJP and ending his stint with the SP, before returning to the saffron fold before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Prem Lata had won in 2007 and in the 2004 by-poll, after Kalyan Singh vacated the seat as he secured a win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sandeep, who has started interacting with voters, hopes to hit a chord with the youth. “I will inform the youth about the incomplete development in the State and how we need to take it ahead,” he said. Atrauli goes to the polls on February 11.

Sandeep is pitted against BSP’s Iliyas Chaudhary. The other parties are yet to finalise their candidates.