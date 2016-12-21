India, Kyrgyzstan seek a global pact against terror

Close ties: Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambaev and his wife being welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday finalised plans for joint military exercises in the New Year, and reiterated the need for a global convention against terrorism. Visiting President Almazbek Atambaev highlighted the common historical heritage, and sought cooperation to deal with current global challenges like terrorism.

“Kyrgyzstan is home to the great Mughals of India and Emperor Babur came from the city Osh and even in his memoir, Baburnama, he refers to his place of origin in the mountains near Osh,” Mr. Atambaev said referring to the shared heritage and values of his country and India and laying out a common plan to deal with emerging and contemporary challenges.

Following a bilateral summit at Hyderabad House, the delegations finalised plans to hold the annual joint military exercises named “Khanjar-IV” in February-March. The “Khanjar-II” exercises were held in March 2015 in Kyrgyzstan and “Khanjar-III” in March-April 2016 in Gwalior. A joint statement which marked the end of the visit took note of the IT support that India had provided to the Kyrgyz military institutions, including building three IT centres in the past two years.

It also noted the high-altitude Kyrgyz-Indian Mountain Training Centre being built in the city of Balykchi, which will be used to train Indian military personnel. The visiting delegation also welcomed India’s proposal for training Kyrgyz forces for U.N. peacekeeping assignments.

Addressing the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The understandings concluded today [Tuesday] will support our thrust in these directions. In a first with the Central Asian region, we had initiated telemedicine links with Kyrgyz Republic last year. We are taking steps to expand this project to other regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Both sides reiterated the demand for global counter-terror norms to fight terrorism in Asia, and called for the adoption by the United Nations of the draft Comprehensive Convention on Combating International Terrorism. Mr. Atambaev appreciated India’s support to building the transport network in Iran and Afghanistan and said, “This will increase regional connectivity and help connect Kyrgyztan with Iran, Afghanistan and beyond.”

Mr. Atambaev who completed a four-day visit to India also sealed agreements on foreign office consultations, sports, broadcast cooperation and bilateral investment.