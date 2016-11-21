India, China reiterate call to maintain border peace

more-in

The Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh, who is on a visit to China, and top Chinese military officials have reiterated their call to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border, and to keep up the momentum of high-level military exchanges between the two countries.

General Singh on Monday called on General Xu Qiliang, Vice-Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC).

General Singh had been earlier welcomed by General Li Zuocheng, Commander PLA Army, with a Guard of Honour. “During the call-on, both of them reiterated their desire to keep up the momentum of defence exchanges and the need to keep the borders tranquil and peaceful,” said a press statement from the Indian embassy in Beijing.

During talks with Gen. Li, both sides welcomed the ongoing sixth India-China Joint Training Exercise ‘Hand-in-Hand’ 2016, in India. They also agreed to further expand defence exchanges between the two armies.

China has revamped the CMC on the watch of President Xi Jinping, who also heads the organisation. Fan Changlong, who had invited Gen. Singh and Gen. Xu are Vice Chairmen of the CMC.

Military reforms

China’s military reforms have included formation of combat-focused theatre commands, capable of projecting force over longer distances, using integrated assets on land, sea, air and space. General Singh, and four Army officers accompanying him, will also visit Xian and Nanjing, where an interaction with General Liu Yuejun, Commander of the Eastern Theatre Command is planned.

He will also visit other key military installations.