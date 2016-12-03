I-T complaint against me politically motivated: Amarinder

more-in

Reacting to reports that the Income Tax department has filed a prosecution complaint against him in a foreign assets case, the former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday termed the move “politically motivated.”

“This move was engineered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley out of sheer political vendetta, which will not stand in the court of law,” he said in a statement. “Now that the matter is in court, I will request the court to summon the Finance Minister and other senior officials of the I-T department to expose all those who were part of the conspiracy,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder Singh, separately tweeted saying, “I challenged Arun Jailey to fight by-elections in Amritsar and this is how he responds. So predictable!”

Such tactics would not help the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal ruling alliance escape the total rout in the coming elections, Capt. Singh said.

“Such vindictive moves will backfire on Mr. Jaitley and the Modi government at the Centre, as well as the ‘Badals’ in the State.”