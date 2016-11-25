Huge haul of fresh notes

more-in

Cash worth Rs. 27 lakh in the new Rs. 2,000 denomination was seized on Thursday from two persons ollowing a tip-off, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

“They got down at Hazrat Nizamuddin station from where they took a car belonging to their employer. A team laid a trap and signalled the vehicle to stop and found bundles of Rs. 2,000. Since such a huge amount is not available easily, we asked them to explain how it was in their possession,” Mr. Yadav said.

The duo, Pitampura residents Ajitpal Singh Arora and Rajender Singh, claimed they work for one Sanjay Malik, a pharmaceuticals dealer who is absconding. The currency and the suspects were handed over to Income Tax officials, for further investigations. Police claimed that the money has been pilfered from a bank in Mumbai