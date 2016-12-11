Hasina may visit India in February

more-in

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her desire to visit India next year in the first half of February.

Ms. Hasina told Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar of her wish when he called on her on Saturday, state news agency BSS said, quoting the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. “The Prime Minister has expressed her interest in the visit taking place in February. Officials of the two countries will now chalk out the details.”

The Bangladesh Prime Minister was earlier expected to fly to New Delhi on December 18, but the visit had to be postponed.

Mr. Akbar, who discussed a host of bilateral issues with Ms. Hasina, told the Bangladeshi leader that the Government of India was eagerly looking forward to welcoming her in Delhi.