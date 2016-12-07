HC seeks RBI reply on plea by the blind

more-in

The Bombay High Court has asked the Reserve Bank of India to file within six weeks its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition highlighting the difficulty faced by blind persons in identifying currency notes and coins in recent years.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur, hearing a plea by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) on Monday, asked the central bank to submit its response and allowed the petitioner to file a rejoinder within two weeks of the RBI filing its reply.

Special features

NAB secretary Joaquim Rapose filed the PIL seeking directions to the RBI to include special features in coins and currency notes so that the blind could identify them easily.

In his petition, Mr. Rapose said blind persons were facing difficulties in identifying notes and coins of various denominations in the recent years.

He claimed that despite the suggestions made to the RBI last year, nothing had been done yet to protect the rights of the blind and people with poor vision. — PTI