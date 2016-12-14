Green panel imposes interim ban on ‘manja’

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday imposed an interim nationwide ban on the use of glass-coated ‘manja’ for flying kites as the sharp string poses a danger to humans, animals and birds.

The green panel said the ban order would apply on nylon, Chinese and cotton ‘manja’ coated with glass. It directed the Manja Association of India to submit a report to Central Pollution Control Board on harmful effects of kite strings.

The direction came after senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), sought the ban, saying Makar Sankranti was approaching and ‘manja’ would be used for flying kites.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar passed the order after noting that ‘manja’ posed a threat to the environment.

The bench also referred to various orders, including the November 2015 order of the Allahabad High Court which banned the use of Chinese ‘manja’ in Uttar Pradesh and sought a ban on the “manufacture, import, sale and use” of the string. The matter was listed for next hearing on February 1, 2017.

The tribunal had earlier issued notices to all the State governments and sought their response on PETA’S plea on the matter.

In its petition, PETA contended that the ‘manja’ posed a grave threat to humans and animals as every year a number of deaths were caused by it. The petition said ‘manja’ also posed a threat when it came into contact with live overhead electric wires, leading to grid failure.

“Due to ‘manja’ being coated with glass, metals and other sharp material, these strings act as good conductors of electricity ," it said.

PETA averred that children were engaged by the cottage industry to manufacture ‘manja’ which caused respiratory problems.