Freeze accounts of Naik, IRF, NIA tells banks

A file photo of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.  

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday asked three banks to freeze 25 accounts of controversial preacher Zakir Naik, his family members and Islamic Research Foundation, which has been banned under the anti-terror law.

In addition to it, the NIA has handed over a list of over 12 people including Dr. Naik, his family members, close friends and organisations, to all 72 scheduled commercial banks to check whether these people had any account in these financial institutions.

The NIA has sent notices to three private banks to freeze the accounts, which were found to be in operation during the three-day search by it that ended last night, till further orders.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 3:58:01 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Freeze-accounts-of-Naik-IRF-NIA-tells-banks/article16690567.ece

