Former Air Force chief Tyagi arrested by CBI in AgustaWestland case

The premier investigating agency has alleged that bribes were routed through two channels involving a maze of companies in India and abroad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested retired Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjiv Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khiatan in the Rs. 3,700-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Who is S.P. Tyagi?
 

The lawyer was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The CBI, in March 2013, registered a case against the retired IAF chief and 12 others, including his three cousins, AgustaWestland, its parent Italian company Finmeccanica and Indian companies IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix for allege payment and receipt of kickbacks.  

The CBI has alleged that the bribes were routed through two channels involving a maze of companies in India and abroad: one involving British national Christian Michel and the other involving Mr. Khaitan and two middlemen Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. While Mr. Michel allegedly received 30 million Euros, the other middlemen allegedly got about 24 million Euros. 

