Depression in Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely

A depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred about 1,320 km southeast of Visakhapatnam at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The system is likely to move initially west- northwest wards and then north-westwards in the next 72 hours.

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and again into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, according to a spokesperson of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here. “Since the system is more than 1,300 km away south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, it would take at least three or more days to reach the north Andhra coast even if it travels at a speed of 300 or 400 km/hr... Heavy rain can be expected in parts of north Andhra and Odisha coasts on December 10” said the former Director of IMD, P.V. Rama Rao. Distant cautionary signal (DC-1), a type of storm warning signal, will be hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Nizamapatnam ports and DC-1 with section signal no. 5 will be hoisted at Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.