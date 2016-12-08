Deaths in ATM queues: U.P. to compensate kin

more-in

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the poor who have died while waiting outside banks or ATMs since demonetisation.

The decision came after a daily wager, Razia of Aligarh, immolated herself when she could not exchange her old notes in spite of repeated attempts.

Terming the incident “sad”, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to Razia’s kin from his discretionary fund.

Razia, a worker in a local factory in Aligarh, had gone to the bank to exchange Rs. 3,000 in old notes she had earned.

However, failing to do so, she set herself on fire on November 21.

She died of burns in New Delhi’s Safdarganj Hospital on December 4.