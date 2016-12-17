Court sends S.P. Tyagi to judicial custody

more-in

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi and two other accused to judicial custody till December 30 in the AugustaWestland VVIP helicopter bribery case.

The two other accused are Mr. Tyagi 's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan.

Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar remanded them to judicial custody as the CBI did not seek their further police custody.

Earlier, the probe agency produced them before the court on expiry of their three days police remand.

The accused persons also moved applications for bail which are likely to be heard on December 21.

Mr. Tyagi had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the other accused persons in 2005 and conceded to change the Air Force’s consistent stand that the 6,000-metre service ceiling of VVIP helicopters was an inescapable operational necessity. It was reduced to 4,500 metre. This helped AgustaWestland to meet the eligibility criteria for the contract. The kickbacks were received through middlemen and relatives, the CBI alleged.