Court defers orders against Marans in Aircel-Maxis deal case to Dec. 22

A Delhi court on Monday deferred to December 22 the pronouncement of orders on framing of charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the money laundering and corruption cases.

The two cases are related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Special Judge O.P. Saini said, "The orders are not ready. It is postponed to December 22. It may not be ready on the next as well as the documents are voluminous."

Mr. Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.