Cong. will capture power: Sonia

more-in

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed confidence that her party will come back to power, rejecting comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Indira Gandhi and suggestions that the party did not have leaders to take him on.

“Absolutely, yes. We will come up,” Ms. Gandhi told India Today TV.

“The party will capture power from its present position of 45 seats in Lok Sabha. We will get seats for full majority. You win and lose in politics,” she said to a question whether the Congress would come back to power.

‘Rahul can take on Modi’

To a question whether her children could take on Mr. Modi, she said, “Absolutely, absolutely.” She also made it clear that she was not “troubled” by comparisons between Mr. Modi and Indira Gandhi, and that her party was taking on the Modi government.

“Every era in politics or history has its own problems, its own leaders and its own opposition. I think the Congress party is taking on the present dispensation,” she said. She was replying to a question whether her party needed to be competitive unlike the 1960s and 1970s when it was dominant and that it did not have a leader to take on Mr. Modi. Asked if she was troubled by the fact that Mr. Modi was being compared with the late Prime Minister as a strong personality, Ms. Gandhi said, “It does not trouble me because I do not believe in it. I have my own clear views about it. There is no comparison. Absolutely not.” — PTI