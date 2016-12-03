Cong. launches nationwide press meets

In the wake of the Modi government’s demonetisation move, the Congress on Friday launched a series of national press conferences across the country to explain its negative impact at different state capitals.

The effort was kicked off with the Congress’s communication chief Randeep Surjewala holding a press conference in Lucknow, and Rajasthan State chief Sachin Pilot conducting a similar interaction in Kolkata.

Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes on November 8, the Congress’s press briefings here have been dominated by the impact and implications of the measure that removed 86 per cent of the country’s currency overnight.

The decision to deploy the party’s spokespersons in different parts of the country to ensure the party’s voice is heard as widely as possible.