Clash over tilling of land leaves five dead

Five people were killed as rival factions clashed over a piece of land in Sunngadhi area of neighbouring Kasganj district here, the police said on Saturday.

Rival factions belonging to different villages opened fire at each other and clashed over tilling a piece of land left behind by the receding Ganga river. One person was injured in the clash.

In the cross firing, Ram Rahees and Amrit Pal of Kisaul village, and Shivram, Ram Kishore (both brothers) and Sukhbir of Kilauli village were killed and another was injured, according to SP Sunil Kumar.

Every year, villagers in Kasganj lay claim over the land left behind either by the receding Ganga or the river changing its course, and illegally sow crops on it. — PTI