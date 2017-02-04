CBSE: NEET 2017 will be counted as first attempt

more-in

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2017 for admission to medical colleges across the country will be considered as the first out of three available attempts for all candidates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday.

“It has been clarified by the Medical Council of India that the attempts made by candidates for AIPMT/NEET prior to 2017 should not be counted and accordingly appearance in NEET-2017 will be counted as the first attempt for all the candidates, irrespective of their previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET,” the CBSE stated in a statement.

The confusion mounted after CBSE released NEET 2017 notification on Tuesday saying that aspirants who had already given AIPMT and NEET 2016 over three times are ineligible to appear for NEET.

Exam on May 7

“All candidates who could not fill up the application form due to the condition of three attempts at AIPMT/NEET will now be able to fill their application form,” the CBSE said.

This year, admission to MBBS/BDS courses in medical/ dental colleges, which operate with the approval of the Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India, will be made through NEET.

The registration process began on Tuesday and will go on till March 1. The exam will be conducted in 10 languages on May 7. — PTI