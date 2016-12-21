Banks attacked in western U.P. for lack of cash

Over 40 days after the government rolled out demonetisation in the country, the absence of cash is leading to public anger over banks in western Uttar Pradesh.

Monday marked protests by angry villagers in several parts of Shamli and Muzaffarnafar in western Uttar Pradesh due to lack of cash in banks.

It was all fine with the residents of Kakroli village in Muzaffarnagar who were waiting outside the local branch of State Bank of India to withdraw cash on Monday morning. Trouble started when a bank staff informed the people that there was no cash in the bank. According to the bank manager the crowd got agitated and started pelting stones.