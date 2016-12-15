BJP MLAs, Ministers attend RSS lecture

more-in

Ruling BJP legislators and Ministers in Maharashtra attended an hour-long, closed-door “lecture” by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries at the RSS Smriti Mandir in the Reshimbag area here on Thursday.

Almost all BJP legislators and Ministers, currently camping in Nagpur for the ongoing winter session of the Legislature, were present along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

None from the RSS or the BJP revealed anything about the meeting. A Cabinet Minister, who spoke to The Hindu on the condition of anonymity, said RSS leaders asked the legislators and ministers to “not to overlook social work and issues.”

“They asked us to give equal importance to social work as we did to our political work. We were also told about various programmes to be organised on Balasaheb Deoras’ [former RSS chief] birth centenary,” said the Minister.

RSS leader Ravi Joshi was the main speaker on Thursday. Mr. Fadnavis also made a small speech.