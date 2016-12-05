Asthana may expedite probe into cases against Mallya

more-in

CBI has registered two cases against liquor baron for allegedly cheating banks

Investigations in several important cases, including those against businessman Vijay Mallya, are expected to be fast-tracked with Additional Director Rakesh Asthana taking additional charge as the Central Bureau of Investigation chief.

The agency in June set up a Special Investigation Team led by Mr. Asthana for a more focussed probe in these cases.

The list also includes the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case which was registered in March 2013.

Owing to lack of information from abroad, the agency has not been able to complete the investigations and file a report in the court.

The CBI is also examining the documents shared by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on meat exporter Moin Qureshi who has been accused of tax evasion and concealing information on assets.

The documents, which also quote intercepted conversations, pertain to Mr. Qureshi’s alleged links with several senior bureaucrats and influential people.

While no preliminary inquiry has been instituted in the matter, sources said the CBI has already scrutinised a significant part of the information shared by its sister agencies seeking further action.

Several sensitive cases of corruption have also been entrusted to the SIT, which has been working on them for the past five months. In some cases, the agency may soon file final reports in the court.

The CBI has registered two cases against Mr. Mallya and his companies for allegedly cheating banks. While the first case, pertaining to the Rs. 900-crore loan from IDBI Bank, was registered in July last year, the charge sheet is yet to be filed.

The promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines flew out of the country in March despite a CBI lookout circular, as its requirements had been changed.

The agency had earlier quizzed him twice.