Amit Shah dubs SP, BSP, Congress ‘poisonous snakes’

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday likened the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress to “poisonous snakes” and alleged that they were “stalling” the development of Uttar Pradesh, forcing its youths to migrate to other States for menial jobs.

Mr. Shah lashed out at these parties and the Trinamool Congress for “ganging up” against demonetisation. He was especially critical of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying Central assistance was “usurped by chacha-bhatija” (State party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Mr. Akhilesh Yadav) and the Chief Minister will have to answer for the wrongs done during his five-year rule.

“The SP, BSP and Congress and at some places, Ajit Singh's RLD are together, stalling the development of Uttar Pradesh as 'saapnath' and 'naagnath' (poisonous snakes),” Mr. Shah said at a BJP ''parivartan'' rally here.

Central assistance for the welfare of the poor and farmers in the State went in vain as the benefits did not reach the targeted people and instead swelled the coffers of Samajwadi Party leaders “as you can see that their dwelling units had changed to palaces during their rule,” he said.

“He [the Chief Minister] will have to first answer to the public for the wrongs done during the five years of his government,” he said.

''Mr. Akhilesh will first have to answer for Mathura, where government land was encroached for years, Bulandshahr where a gang rape was committed and his minister Azam Khan made mockery of it and here in Etah 100 people lost their lives in hooch tragedy,'' Mr. Shah said.

“A massive dose of financial assistance was given to the State but it was usurped by chacha-bhatija,” he said.

Youths of U.P. were involved in development of the entire country, but lacked the facilities in their own State. Over the past 15 years, those committing corruption have changed but the situation here has not improved. “It is corruption, corruption and nothing but corruption in Uttar Pradesh,” he rued.

“I feel bad to see youths from UP drive taxis and work as labourers in other states as there is no opportunity in their home State,” he said. ''Only a BJP government can ensure that they work in their native district, stay with their parents and family''.

The demonetisation had taken the wind out of BSP supremo Mayawati’s sails, he said.

''Rahul baba is undertaking padyatras daily. It will be better if Rahul takes out yatras against unemployment, poverty and starvation,” Mr. Shah said, adding that he (Mr. Rahul Gandhi) will not be able to see the difference between UPA and NDA government till he removed his “Italian specs from his eyes“.

“He asks what change has come after the BJP came to power...he will not be able to see as he has Italian chashma on his eyes,” he said.