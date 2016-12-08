40 cadres of Nepal’s opposition CPN—UML held for protest

Members of the ethnic Madhesi people have been protesting Nepal's new constitution, saying it divides the Madhesis among a number of states across Nepal. File Photo: AP

At least 40 cadres of the main opposition party CPN—UML have been arrested while protesting against the Constitution amendment bill in Nepal.

Twenty one party activists were allegedly injured by police while demonstrating against the bill that will address the demands of the agitating Madhesi parties and the other ethnic groups.

The opposition parties have been opposing the bill registered in the Parliament that aims to divide parts of the Province No 5 and merge them into the Terai region bordering India.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML issued a statement asking the government to immediately release its party workers arrested during the demonstration.

Nepal opposition parties — UML, CPN—ML, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Workers Peasants Party had also obstructed the parliament proceedings against the constitution amendment proposal.

Speaker Onsari Gharti had then postponed the Parliament meeting until 3 PM today.

Nepal has been facing political crisis since the adoption of a new Constitution in September last year that divides the country into seven provinces.

The agitating Madhesi parties want the hilly districts not to be mixed with the plains while demarcating the provincial boundaries.