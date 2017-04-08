Indian shot dead in Washington robbery

In this March 5, 2017 photo, members of the South Asian community and others attend a peace vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar Olathe, Kansas, in Bellevue, Washington. | Photo Credit: AFP

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that she has received a report that a 26-year-old Indian national was shot dead in Washington on Thursday.

“I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA,” she said in a series of tweets. The youth had reached the U.S. only 25 days back and was working at a family friend's gas station, she added.

The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

“On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death. We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits.”

“Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the Police authorities,” She said in another tweet.