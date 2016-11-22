15-20 people close to PM will benefit, says Rahul

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing presspersons outside Parliament on Monday on the difficulties caused by demonetisation. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

About 15-20 people close to Prime Minister will fill their coffers, says Congress leader

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s demonetisation decision saying most people were suffering because of the change.

“With this decision, 15-20 people close to the Prime Minister will fill their coffers, their loans will be written off and the poor standing in queues will suffer,” he said.

‘At a different level’

Accusing Mr. Modi of not consulting his own Ministers while taking decisions, he added, “Why does he need to come to Parliament? These days, the Prime Minister is at a different level. He neither consults his own Ministers nor talks to anyone. He does what he feels like.”

This happened at a time when the Opposition parties opposing the move were disrupting Parliament as they wanted the Prime Minister to speak there on the issue. Mr. Modi had not obliged.

“The biggest economic decision of India’s history was conveyed to 3-4 people. He did not plan what will happen to people, to farmers. The fishing industry in Kerala and Bengal has been hit,” Mr. Gandhi told presspersons.

“These days, he is not Prime Minister. It is some new thing that has come. We will think of a name to define it.”

About the Kanpur train accident, Mr. Gandhi said the railway infrastructure needed to be improved.

“Mr. Modi talked about bullet trains. The focus is wrong. It should be on how to benefit the common man travelling in the train. How should he be safe? How to make his journey speedier? Mr. Modi’s planning is for 3,000-5,000 people ... .”