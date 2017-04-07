₹1.37 lakh crore tax evasion found: Central Board of Direct Taxes

more-in

Law enforcement agencies have detected ₹1.37 lakh crore worth of tax evasion, launched criminal prosecution in 2,814 cases, and have arrested 3,893 people in the last three years, according to a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“Concerted and coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies under the Department of Revenue have achieved phenomenal success in fighting the menace of black money during the last three years,” the CBDT statement said. “The period has witnessed unprecedented enforcement actions in direct and indirect taxes.”

According to the CBDT, it has conducted 23,064 searches or surveys, of which 17,525 were conducted on account of income tax, 2,509 for customs, 1,913 for central excise, and 1,120 for service tax.

Intensified action

“Simultaneously, criminal prosecutions were launched in 2,814 cases (Income Tax - 1966, Customs 526, Central Excise - 293, Service Tax - 29) and 3,893 persons were placed under arrest (Customs - 3,782, Central Excise - 47, Service Tax - 64),” the CBDT said.

The Enforcement Directorate also intensified its anti-money laundering actions, registering 519 cases, conducting 396 searches, making arrests in 79 cases, and attaching properties worth ₹14,933 crore.

Benami transactions

Over 245 benami transactions were identified under the benami prohibition law and properties worth ₹55 crore have been provisionally attached across 124 cases. “Relevant laws and rules have been streamlined and tightened, plugging the loopholes and strengthening the penal provisions. Effective steps were taken to track and curb cash transactions through various means,” the statement added.