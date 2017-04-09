₹1-crore bounty for a ₹1,590 digital payment

Strike it rich: Winners to be felicitated by the PM on April 14 in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: NOAH SEELAM

A transaction of ₹1,590 has bagged a Central Bank of India customer lucky bounty of ₹1 crore under the government’s promotional scheme to popularise digital payments.

President Pranab Mukherjee picked up the lucky winners from the 100th draw of lots under the digital payments promotion schemes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. He congratulated the six winners — three consumers and three merchants — of Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

In the consumer section, the first mega prize of ₹1 crore went to a customer of Central Bank of India, while the second prize of ₹50 lakh went to a Bank of Baroda customer. A customer of Punjab National Bank is the winner of third prize of ₹25 lakh. All the three customers had done transactions using their RuPay debit cards. The names of three winners were not yet known as the draw only displayed their transaction numbers. These will be matched with card details to identify the winners.

Three merchants also won prizes of ₹50 lakh, ₹25 lakh and ₹12 lakh, respectively. The winners will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 in Nagpur on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.