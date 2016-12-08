‘38.70 lakh cases pending in High Courts’

more-in

As many as 61,700 matters were pending in the Supreme Court as on November 23, informed the Union Law Ministry in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“As per information furnished, 38.70 lakh cases were pending in the High Courts, and 2.70 crore cases were pending in District and Subordinate Courts as on December 31, 2015,” according to the reply from the Ministry.

The Ministry said it had received a total of 18 proposals from the High Courts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Allahabad and Calcutta for appointment of retired Judges at sittings of the High Courts under Article 224A of the Constitution.