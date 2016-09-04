SLIDESHOW
Mother Teresa is now canonised
Sep 4, 2016
The canonisation of Mother Teresa was held in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint at Sunday morning Mass, making her the model of his Jubilee Year of Mercy.
