Nepal on Wednesday denied reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping had cancelled his proposed maiden visit to the Himalayan nation.

“We are expecting the visit of the Chinese President, though the date of the visit has not yet been fixed,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Prakash Sharan Mahat.

According to reports, President Xi has put off his Nepal visit, citing lack of preparations on the Nepali side. Some reports also said Mr. Xi was unhappy with Nepal due to the regime’s pro-India approach.