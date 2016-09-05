13 people have been injured in the attacks

Two Taliban suicide bombers on foot struck close to the Afghan Defence Ministry in Kabul during late afternoon rush hour on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 13 others, officials said.

The latest militant assault on the Afghan capital comes as the Taliban intensify their nationwide offensive against the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

"Two suicide bombers, both on foot, detonated their explosives... in downtown Kabul," Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.

"The attackers blew themselves up one after another and unfortunately we do have police and civilian casualties," he added.

At least five people were confirmed dead and 13 others wounded, Health Ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said.

The Italian-run Emergency Hospital in Kabul tweeted that it had so far received 10 injured people, with more expected.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the defence ministry was the target of the first attack, while police were targeted in the second.