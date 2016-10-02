A woman passenger on board a United Airlines flight has complained of discrimination after her pre-booked seat had been changed for two “Pakistani monks” who did not want to sit next to a woman.

Mary Campos, leaving California on a plane bound for Houston, said her ticket was given away by the airlines because “She’s a woman, and two men didn’t want to sit next to a woman.”

“I don’t know how to tell you this,” a gate agent said while handing her a new boarding pass. He then explained that due to the two passengers’ “cultural beliefs”, they could not sit next to or talk to a woman, CBS Local reported. Ms. Campos was told the men were Pakistani monks.

“We can’t discriminate against half the population,” Ms. Campos said, “for a belief from another nation.”

“I thought I lived in a culture where females were equal to men,” she said, adding that she was “shocked”, but had no choice but to take her new seat, the report said.

“Any belief that prevents individuals from interacting with females should not travel on commercial aircraft,” she wrote in a letter to United Airlines.

Ms. Campos said she did not want to sue the airline, but insisted that they apologise to every woman on the plane. — PTI