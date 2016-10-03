As Home Secretary in 2012, she sought time to view ‘Skywall’ but it was denied.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that when she was the Home Secretary in 2012 she had sought permission from party whips to skip a crucial vote in Parliament to attend the premier of James Bond movie ‘Skyfall’ but was denied.

“I tried to persuade them that as I was responsible for the security service I should be allowed to go and watch it,” she was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“But they didn’t buy it. I was very disappointed and had to go and watch it another time. The whips were not in my good books,” the British Premier said.

Shoes are her greatest love

In a candid interview, Ms. May also said that shoes are her greatest love and she cannot resist adding them to her collection.

“They are my biggest weakness and my greatest extravagance,” she said.

Asked how many pairs she owns, Ms. May said, “not enough.”

She likes to cook

Ms. May also said that she loved cooking and could not wait to get into the kitchen whenever she has spare time.

Her signature dish is slow-cooked roast lamb with garlic and rosemary.

Ms. May has said her favourite TV programmes are Masterchef and Great British Bake Off.