We made tremendous progress: Trump after meeting Xi

The U.S and China made tremendous progress in bilateral ties during meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump said.

“We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Mr. Trump said on Friday morning, appearing with Mr. Xi after a round of discussions in Florida. "I think truly progress has been made," and an “outstanding” relationship had developed between him and Mr. Xi, said Mr. Trump. The President said he expected additional progress in the future. " Lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away. "I agree 100%, Mr. President," Mr. Trump said after Mr. Xi made his remarks in Chinese.

Bilateral trade and the threat from North Korea’s nuclear ambitions dominated the talks on the first day of their first summit that was overshadowed by the American military action in Syria on Thursday night. The leaders were scheduled to meet again for lunch on Friday. Several observers believe the missile strikes in Syria was timed as a signal to the Chinese guests that America under Mr. Trump would act unilaterally against North Korea if the need arose. Mr. Trump ignored questions about potential action in North Korea.

"We've had a long discussion already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing. But we have developed a friendship - I can see that - and I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it," Mr. Trump had said in a lighthearted comment before the dinner on Thursday in which the President’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner sat next to him.

Ahead of the talks, U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration would push for fair trade with China, and the interests of American workers were paramount for the President.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Mr. Xi urged that the two sides should promote the "healthy development of bilateral trade and investment" and advance talks on a bilateral investment agreement. "We have a thousand reasons to get China-U.S. relations right, and not one reason to spoil the China-U.S. relationship," Mr. Xi told Mr. Trump.

“In the past 40 years, the United States and China have developed deep ties, and this administration is committed to ensuring these ties endure for the next 40 years. We do desire to establish policies that maintain a constructive, cooperative, and results-oriented trajectory. High on the list of our priorities is an economic relationship that is fair on both sides,” Mr. Tillerson said.

The Secretary of State said the U.S was hopeful that China would “find ways to exercise influence over North Korea’s actions to dismantle their nuclear weapons and their missile technology programs.” “Whether it’s using their authority on the UN Security Council or utilizing new levers of power, China can be part of a new strategy to end North Korea’s reckless behavior,” he said. Mr. Tillerson mentioned cyber attacks, human rights and religious freedom issues among concerns in bilateral relations.

Mr. Tillerson also had words of reassurance of American allies and partners in Asia, who are anxious to figure out the emerging U.S-China relationship under the Trump administration. “..as we share a desire to work together, and the United States does recognise the challenges China can present to American interest, we renew our strong commitments to our allies in Asia and around the world who have been valuable partners in preserving shared values and security interest,” he said.