Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was to continue an effort to peel away minority support from Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Saturday, visiting a church and touring neighbourhoods in the largely black city of Detroit. He was to be accompanied by Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential hopeful who grew up there.

Mr. Trump’s outreach to minorities over recent weeks comes as he seeks to improve his chances in the polls and shake off months of offending the sensibilities of black and Hispanic voters.

On Friday, he met with black religious, business and civic leaders in Philadelphia, and days earlier he met with Republican blacks and Latinos at his New York headquarters.