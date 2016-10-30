Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 10,000 civil servants over their suspected links with United States-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the failed coup in July.

Thousands of academics, teachers and health workers were among those removed through a new emergency rule decree published on the Official Gazette late on Saturday.

Over 37,000 arrested

Turkey has formally arrested more than 37,000 people and has already sacked or suspended 100,000 civil servants, judges, prosecutors, police and others in an unprecedented crackdown the government says is necessary to root out all supporters of Mr. Gulen from the state apparatus and key positions.